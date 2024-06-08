June 8th 2024 Plant Sale, Bake Sale, Tour Maps, Inspirational Gardens
Paradise Garden Tour
Saturday June 8th 2024 10:30am to 3pm
Tickets Now Available
This PayPal button takes you to a secure link where you can purchase one ticket for the 2024 Paradise Garden Tour. PayPal only allows the purchase of one ticket at a time. If you need multiple tickets you will need to complete each purchase of a single ticket multiple times.
Tickets are $25 each on line, or $25 each on the day at the Paradise Fire House. All proceeds go direct to PFPD.
Paradise Fire Protection District relies on volunteers who are first responders to medical emergency's, structure fires and wildland fires that affect our community.
We are funded by donations, fundraisers, special assessment fees and grants.
As a group we are interested in providing community support through events and educational workshops.
Our Paradise Community is located 15 miles north of Bishop, California in Mono County
Connecting with our neighbors is an important part of building community. The garden tour doesn't just introduce you to who lives next door, it's a great way to share experiences through common ground.
This fundraiser helps us to replenish medical supplies, fire fighter uniforms, service our engines and update our equipment. Support this event and know that 100% of the profit goes to a great cause...Helping to Protect Paradise and the surrounding communities.
Tickets will be available from May 2024 on the Paradise Garden Tour home page. This is a secure link enabling payment with a credit card. Or, purchase tickets on the day at the Fire House.
The plant sale will be held at the Paradise Fire House.
5300 Lower Rock Creek Road. Bishop CA 93514
Kids under 16 yrs are FREE!
Paradise is located on the Old Sherwin Grade so some of the gardens have steeper terrain and some are flat. Walking shoes and water are recommended.
